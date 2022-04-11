Augmented Reality

Meta Begins Testing 2 Ways for Creators to Monetize Within Horizon Worlds

The ability to craft and sell virtual items and effects is available to a 'handful' of creators

he ability to purchase items is available to those 18 and older in Canada and the U.S.Meta
David Cohen

15 mins ago

Meta began testing two new ways for creators to monetize their presence in Horizon Worlds.

