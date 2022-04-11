Augmented Reality Meta Begins Testing 2 Ways for Creators to Monetize Within Horizon Worlds The ability to craft and sell virtual items and effects is available to a 'handful' of creators he ability to purchase items is available to those 18 and older in Canada and the U.S.Meta By David Cohen15 mins ago Meta began testing two new ways for creators to monetize their presence in Horizon Worlds. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Metaverse Meta to Create Up to 2,500 New Jobs in Canada With a Focus on the Metaverse By David Cohen Augmented Reality Resh Sidhu Named Global Director of Snap’s Arcadia AR Creative Studio By David Cohen Augmented Reality Snap Debuts Its Lens on the Year Report By David Cohen Personnel/HR/Career Management Meta Drops 36 Spots on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2022 List By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care What Is 5G Anyway? What Does It Mean for Me? You Might Like How You Can Give Human-Generated Creative a Superhuman Impact By Assaf Baciu Clarity of Brand Purpose Leads to Overall Brand Success Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data Capture Hearts and Attention With Data-Driven Sports Marketing By Lauren Evans, CMO, Spirable (Genius Sports)