Media Plan of the Year

Media Plan of the Year 2023: These Winning Strategies Helped Brands Reach New Markets

From custom AR lenses to shoppable billboards

Headshot of Kennyatta Collins Headshot of Sara Century
By Kennyatta Collins & Sara Century

Standout media agencies make their clients’ marketing dollars work harder through innovative, breakthrough media plans. In an omnichannel world where anything can be an ad, the best media plans use this to their advantage to cut through the clutter and leaving a lasting impression on consumers. From school lunches to the actual eggs you buy from the grocery store, brands found new ways to get their message across. Even a Super Bowl buy isn’t just a Super Bowl buy.

