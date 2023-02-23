Agencies and ad-tech vendors are working to clean up the media supply chain—environmentally speaking. But real progress will be slow without common agreed-upon measurements.

Last week, WPP’s GroupM announced an updated version of its carbon calculator, based on the media decarbonization methodology released last July. It lets agencies estimate the carbon emissions of a client’s campaign based on the breakdown of the media buy, using channel-level emissions data.

While GroupM is a leader in this space, making its methodology available industrywide, it’s not the only player working to measure and rein in the carbon emissions associated with its products.