Premium

Lack of Standardization Stalls Media Decarbonization Efforts

A flurry of agencies and ad-tech firms are announcing carbon measurement and reduction goals

a city full of digital billboards
Industry players are looking to Ad Net Zero to lead standardization efforts.istock
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

20 seconds ago

35% off Convergent TV ends Feb. 27. Learn new tactics for TV and streaming with the pros at AMC, Bravo, YouTube and more March 21–22.  Register now.


Agencies and ad-tech vendors are working to clean up the media supply chain—environmentally speaking. But real progress will be slow without common agreed-upon measurements.

Last week, WPP’s GroupM announced an updated version of its carbon calculator, based on the media decarbonization methodology released last July. It lets agencies estimate the carbon emissions of a client’s campaign based on the breakdown of the media buy, using channel-level emissions data.

While GroupM is a leader in this space, making its methodology available industrywide, it’s not the only player working to measure and rein in the carbon emissions associated with its products.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles