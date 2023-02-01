Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Supply-side platform Brand Advance, which focuses on linking supply from diverse media properties to advertiser demand, is giving advertisers the chance to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital campaigns, thanks to its partnership with ad platform Good-Loop.

Using Good-Loop’s green ad tag, which lets advertisers monitor in real-time, measure, track and reduce the carbon footprint of the programmatic buy, Brand Advance can let its brand and agency partners reach its diverse audiences in a more climate-friendly manner. The companies said it was too soon to share details of brand partners using this feature.

“The tracking tag will be appended to Brand Advance’s campaigns,” said Good-Loop CEO and founder Amy Williams. “The tag will track aspects like geography, number of impressions, time of day, device of the end consumer and create a report on the ad campaign to measure its carbon footprint.”

The average online ad campaign emits 5.4 tonnes of carbon, that’s a third of what a U.S. consumer produces annually, according to Good-Loop. Meanwhile, emissions driven by advertising have risen by 11% between 2019 and 2022, according to a recent study by Purpose Disruptors. With regulations on the way, the need to reduce that has become more urgent. While agreeing on a standard measurement for carbon emissions has been one of the struggles for the ad-tech industry looking to go green, tech giants such as Yahoo have been inking deals in order to make their media buying more sustainable, while SSP OpenX has already reached net zero.

Typically, the cost to sustainably offset an ad campaign is 0.003% of a campaign spend, said Williams. However, most advertisers are tasked with justifying the cost on their profits and losses, and it becomes a decision to be made alongside performance and budgets.

For this, Brand Advance is by default offering the green ad tag within all its campaigns to its global 50 brand partners, including Meta, at no extra cost. Brand Advance also works with Apple, Unilever, Converse and Diageo, according to its site.

“We’d want to push that to about 100 brands by the end of the year,” said Christopher Kenna, CEO North America and founder of Brand Advance Group.

Meanwhile, advertisers can monitor two metrics through their media buying thanks to this partnership, the first being the number of ad dollars that go to multicultural audiences.

“This is crucial for their diversity reporting,” said Williams.

Advertisers can also monitor the impact their ad campaigns have had on the planet through its carbon efforts, such as planting trees.

“While there’s a lot of rhetoric and conversations,” said Williams, “this partnership illustrates to the industry actions that can be taken.”