Instagram Updates Account Status Tool

Instagram added more information to the Account Status tool it introduced last October as a “one-stop shop to see what’s happening with your account and content distribution.”

Account Status alerts people if their Instagram account is at risk of being disabled and enables those who believe their activity is being flagged erroneously to tap “Request a Review” directly from the tool.

The tool can be accessed in the Settings menu by tapping Account and then Account Status.

Following the update that began rolling out Wednesday, Instagrammers can see whether their content is eligible to be recommended to people who don’t follow them through surfaces such as Explore, in-feed recommendations and Reels.

If there is an issue, users will see a sample of their content that might run up against the platform’s community guidelines or recommendation guidelines, at which point they can edit that content or appeal if they believe an error was made.

Instagram said in a blog post Wednesday, “We know that for many creators, having Instagram recommend your content is a great way to reach new fans and grow your audience. That’s why it’s important to us that creators understand our guidelines and are able to know if something they’ve posted or have in their profile may be impacting their reach to non-followers. It’s also why we’re introducing the ability to disagree with our decision so our review team can take another look as quickly as possible and we can continue to improve our detection technology.”

The platform added, “With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work. We’re continuing to improve Account Status to cover more areas (like search and Suggested Accounts) and add more ways for you to understand and fix issues that may affect how you reach non-followers.”