Instagram Begins Testing Sharing to Reels Via Third-Party Apps

Instagram began running a limited alpha-test in which creators can share video content directly to Reels from select third-party integrated applications, enabling them to use the tools they are comfortable with minus interruptions to their workflow.

The platform said it began the test with a small group of developers that focus on video creation and editing, including B612, Reface, Smule, Snow, Videoleap, Vita, VivaVideo and Zoomerang, and it hopes to expand the test to more partners in 2023.

Instagram explained that this test is different from the Instagram Content Publishing API (application-programming interface), as the API is targeted toward businesses that consolidate sharing to social media platforms within their third-party apps, such as Hootsuite and Sprout Social, while the Share to Reels widget being tested enables mobile apps to add the widget for consumers to use.

Creators using one of the apps in the test group can create and edit their video in those apps, tap share and tap the Instagram Reels icon, which will bring them to the Instagram camera.

At this point, they can customize their Reels with audio, effects, stickers and voiceovers, as well as record additional clips or add them from the camera roll.

Tapping next let them add a caption, hashtag or location, tag others or use the paid partnerships label.

Finally, tapping Share will make the Reel visible wherever the creator normally shares content, depending on their privacy settings.