Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API

Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface).

A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.

When breaking down insights by placement level, it will be possible to see how ads perform via Instagram Explore home placement.

Instagram said it will update its developer documentation with all technical details related to this update.