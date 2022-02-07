Mergers & Acquisitions Innovid To Acquire TVSquared in $160 Million Deal The incoming business' CEO Calum Smeaton will step down to take on a more strategic role TVSquared's president Jo Kinsella will join the Innovid executive team.Innovid, TVSquared By Stephen Lepitak48 mins ago Advertising delivery and measurement platform TVSquared has been acquired by Innovid in a deal worth around $160 million. Stephen Lepitak @stephenlepitak stephen.lepitak@adweek.com Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow. Recommended articles