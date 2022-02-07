Mergers & Acquisitions

Innovid To Acquire TVSquared in $160 Million Deal

The incoming business' CEO Calum Smeaton will step down to take on a more strategic role

Innovid acquires TVSquared
TVSquared's president Jo Kinsella will join the Innovid executive team.Innovid, TVSquared
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

48 mins ago

Advertising delivery and measurement platform TVSquared has been acquired by Innovid in a deal worth around $160 million.

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

The Week Publisher Dennis Acquired by Future for $416m

Media

The Week Publisher Dennis Acquired by Future for $416 Million

By Stephen Lepitak

Giphy

Platforms

British Competition Authority Rules Meta Must Sell Giphy

By Stephen Lepitak

Accenture Interactive Makes First Italian Acquisition with Openmind

Mergers & Acquisitions

Accenture Interactive Makes First Italian Acquisition With Openmind

By Stephen Lepitak

BraveSpark MSQ

Mergers & Acquisitions

MSQ Group Acquires London Creative Production Agency Brave Spark

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads?

By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic