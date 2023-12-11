Hot List 2024: Calls for Submissions Open

Join Adweek's Sports Marketing Summit to explore the new events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts presenting exciting business growth opportunities. Learn more.
It’s finally time again to put together Adweek’s Hot List, which honors the best in TV, media and digital & tech each year. This year we’ll again spotlight a Media Visionary, leading executives, creators, shows and companies across dozens of categories.
Our iconic Hot List—published in print and online on March 12—evolves every year to recognize new media trends. And this year is no different, including categories like the Hottest Retail Platform.
While submissions are not required for consideration, we welcome your suggestions. The deadline closes on January 12, 2024. For your submissions to be included, the eligibility period runs from January 1st, 2023 to January 31st, 2024.
Here’s the full list of categories this year:
TV
- TV Exec of ther Year
- TV Creator of the Year
- Gamechanger of the Year
- Show of the Year
- Hottest Drama Series
- Hottest Comedy Series
- Hottest Limited Series
- Hottest Animated Series
- Hottest New Series
- Hottest Global Series
- Hottest Streaming Service
- Hottest Outlet for Drama
- Hottest Outlet for Comedy
- Hottest Outlet for Unscripted
- Hottest Outlet for Kids
- Hottest Outlet for Sports
- Hottest Show on Social
- Hottest Reality/Competition Series
- Hottest Late Night Host
- Hottest Cable News Program
- Hottest Branded Content
- Hottest TV Franchise
- Hottest Revival
- Hottest News Org
Media
- Media Executive of the Year
- Media Editor of the Year
- Hottest Magazine of the Year
- Hottest Magazine Cover of the Year
- Hottest Design/Photography in a Magazine
- Hottest Story of the Year
- Hottest in Business News
- Hottest in Celebrity/Entertainment
- Hottest in Sports
- Hottest in Home and Lifestyle
- Hottest in Health
- Hottest in Travel
- Hottest in Fashion
- Hottest in Food
- Hottest in News
- Hottest in Podcasts
- Hottest in Subscription Services
- Hottest in Ecommerce
- Hottest in Events
- Hottest Media Merger
- Hottest Launch
- Hottest in Sustainability
- Hottest in Tech
Digital & Tech
- Digital & Tech Executive of the Year
- Digital & Tech Creator of the Year
- Hottest Digital Obsession
- Hottest App
- Hottest Acquisition
- Hottest Game
- Hottest Platform
- Hottest Gadget
- Hottest Retail Platform
