Hot List 2024: Calls for Submissions Open

It’s finally time again to put together Adweek’s Hot List, which honors the best in TV, media and digital & tech each year. This year we’ll again spotlight a Media Visionary, leading executives, creators, shows and companies across dozens of categories.

Our iconic Hot List—published in print and online on March 12—evolves every year to recognize new media trends. And this year is no different, including categories like the Hottest Retail Platform.

While submissions are not required for consideration, we welcome your suggestions. The deadline closes on January 12, 2024. For your submissions to be included, the eligibility period runs from January 1st, 2023 to January 31st, 2024.

Here’s the full list of categories this year:

TV

TV Exec of ther Year

TV Creator of the Year

Gamechanger of the Year

Show of the Year

Hottest Drama Series

Hottest Comedy Series

Hottest Limited Series

Hottest Animated Series

Hottest New Series

Hottest Global Series

Hottest Streaming Service

Hottest Outlet for Drama

Hottest Outlet for Comedy

Hottest Outlet for Unscripted

Hottest Outlet for Kids

Hottest Outlet for Sports

Hottest Show on Social

Hottest Reality/Competition Series

Hottest Late Night Host

Hottest Cable News Program

Hottest Branded Content

Hottest TV Franchise

Hottest Revival

Hottest News Org

Media

Media Executive of the Year

Media Editor of the Year

Hottest Magazine of the Year

Hottest Magazine Cover of the Year

Hottest Design/Photography in a Magazine

Hottest Story of the Year

Hottest in Business News

Hottest in Celebrity/Entertainment

Hottest in Sports

Hottest in Home and Lifestyle

Hottest in Health

Hottest in Travel

Hottest in Fashion

Hottest in Food

Hottest in News

Hottest in Podcasts

Hottest in Subscription Services

Hottest in Ecommerce

Hottest in Events

Hottest Media Merger

Hottest Launch

Hottest in Sustainability

Hottest in Tech

Digital & Tech

Digital & Tech Executive of the Year

Digital & Tech Creator of the Year

Hottest Digital Obsession

Hottest App

Hottest Acquisition

Hottest Game

Hottest Platform

Hottest Gadget

Hottest Retail Platform

For questions about submissions, you can email:

Lucinda.Southern@adweek.com

Bill.Bradley@adweek.com