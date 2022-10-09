Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.
As we settle into the New Normal phase of the pandemic, we’re more dependent than ever on TV, media and digital & tech brands to keep us connected to each other and the wildly changing world. Adweek’s annual Hot List, which highlights the standouts in these categories, is packed with the people, platforms and companies that guided and thrilled us in another transformative year.