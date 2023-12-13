It’s hard to believe that Google has only been around for 25 years, considering how ubiquitous it has become since its 1998 debut. For the brand’s annual Year in Search platform, imagining what the future holds means looking back at yesterday’s trends.

Last year’s campaign centered on users searching for new ways to change and grow. This year’s nearly 4-minute video compiles some of the most iconic, internet-breaking moments of the last quarter century, celebrating Google’s pivotal role in search engine history.

Created by Google Brand Studio, the film is jam-packed with references to internet culture, highlighting some of the most popular searches of all time. SpongeBob SquarePants reigns supreme as the most searched cartoon, while the most searched decade is the 1980s. LeBron James makes a slam dunk as the most searched MVP.

‘Simply the Best’

Tapping into Google Trends data going back to its first year of availability in 2004, the brand has curated the most searched subjects via its website. While not an exhaustive overview of subjects, the lists highlight online moments that have shaped the culture, not just in 2023 but over the last two-and-a-half decades.

Set to the tune of Tina Turner’s “The Best,” the film comes to a close with the uplifting tagline, “Here’s to the ones who set the bar, and the ones who will raise it.” The anniversary-themed Google logo flashes across the screen, encouraging us to “Search On.”

The multimedia launch will feature several roll-outs in addition to the film, including a collection of short tribute videos celebrating some of these most searched moments. Interactive fan polls will be released through Instagram Stories and X.

The campaign also leans into partnerships with influencers, including most searched songwriter Taylor Swift and most searched athlete Cristiano Ronaldo. Chances to unlock a hidden film will be enabled through a first-of-its-kind search and find Doodle Playground “Where’s Waldo?”-style treasure hunt.