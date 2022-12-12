Google's 2022 'Year in Search' Ad Asks, 'Can I Change?'

The holiday season means two things: togetherness and learning what internet users across the globe have been searching throughout 2022 via Google’s annual “Year in Search.” After last year’s focus on healing, this year’s spot shows a universal trend toward wanting to change habits and pursue happiness goals.

Created by Google’s Brand Studio and Trends Data teams, the campaign appears in 74 countries and languages across the globe. The launch features the standard Global Trends List and the new Local Year in Search, inviting users to learn interesting facts about their hometowns.

The campaign is accompanied by the release of a video compiling many of the world’s most daring moments, with various online influencers announcing massive career changes requiring major leaps of faith, Serena Williams’ last match, and several other unforgettable scenes. Through it all, the search bar that appears on the screen asks us, “Can I change?”

Searching for change

“’Year in Search’ is our annual love letter to the world – a celebration of our shared experiences throughout the year. The last two years have been unusual, and the stories of those years very much reflected that,” said KK Walker, executive creative director at Google, in a statement.

The launch includes a social strategy to drive engagement across gaming, fashion, science, art and more. This entails trend analysis around the various internet rabbit holes that dominated searches in 2022, as well as an experimental AR filter on Snapchat. Interested parties are invited to examine these trends further through Google’s data sheet and the Google Keyword.

“On the heels of a challenging two years, it’s important to remember that there was also a lot of light that helped us all persevere through dark times, and ultimately, our goal is to amplify that message across social media and beyond through this year’s campaign,” Walker concluded.

