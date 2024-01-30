In the second half of this year, Google will begin to fully deprecate third-party cookies across Chrome just as the presidential election begins in earnest. The intersection of these two seismic events will have a profound impact on political advertising.

The full deprecation of third-party cookies will eliminate marketers’ ability to use the currency to target voters across the Google ecosystem, which will have two primary effects on the allocation of political budgets, according to interviews with executives in the publishing, advertising technology and political marketing industries.