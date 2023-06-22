The brightest minds in marketing and tech converge at NexTech, Nov. 14–15 in NYC. Get your pass for the latest on generative AI, gaming and more.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and Ad Net Zero have unveiled a new plan for addressing media’s climate impact: The GARM Sustainability Action Guide to Reduce Media Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

While the framework stops short of defining specific standards and common tools for measurement, it’s a step toward a standardized methodology for media decarbonization.

“Media leaders hold the power to make an impact for the climate and there is plenty they can do now, working with their colleagues in procurement and sustainability to ensure the media function can deliver real impact on direct emissions,” Rob Rakowitz, GARM initiative lead, said in a statement after the plan was revealed at the Cannes Lions festival.

“We have much work to do to deliver real transformation across marketing including looking at common definitions, common metrics, shared tools and independent verification, but this guide is a meaningful starting point and highlights current best practice.”

Media’s carbon footprint

Within the ad industry’s wider climate impact, media represents a significant portion of overall emissions, the guide explains. WPP estimates that its media-related emissions make up 54% of its overall greenhouse gas emissions.

The 32-page guide outlines 10 voluntary steps that brands and agencies can make to cut back on climate-harming emissions from the media ecosystem. The steps are organized into three groups, including selecting sustainable partners and infrastructure, optimizing assets for media decarbonization and sustainable media planning and buying.

The steps are as follows:

Build a sustainability-assured media partner list

Streamline media value chain and technology

Improve sustainability of creative assets based on media sufficiency

Compress and consider length of digital creative formats

Stream content and landing destinations versus preload

Optimize ad flighting to include off-peak energy periods

Streamline and optimize data usage

Look for sustainability in print

Look for sustainability in outdoor

Consider emissions data in media measurement models

The guide lays out immediate steps that anyone working in media can take to lower the emissions of day-to-day media plans, Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero, said in a statement. “You can reduce the negative impact while retaining the full effectiveness of your ad spend. Climate change is a real and present issue in all our lives—there is no excuse for inaction, and we urge you to ensure industry colleagues do the same.”

The scope(s) of the problem

The report highlights the way emissions overlap between media businesses, demonstrating how an agency lowering its scope 1 (direct) and 2 (indirect) emissions will impact the scope 3 (value chain) emissions of the brands, publishers and tech providers it works with, for example.





Global Alliance for Responsible Media

As more companies measure, reduce and offset their operational emissions, achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement—which requires companies to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050—becomes more attainable for the entire industry.

The guide also organizes the 10 steps by how easily each can be implemented, including a more detailed guide for how to complete the steps and which partners and leaders would be impacted in the process.

Research and best practices from over a dozen members of GARM’s climate science panel and steer team, made up of brands and industry bodies, were incorporated into the guide. An additional 40 organizations, including agencies, brands, publishers, and data and tech providers contributed to the project.