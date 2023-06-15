Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Greenpeace has commissioned a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Don’t Stop” as an anthem to galvanize a new generation of climate activists.

The campaign, developed by agency Mother London, reimagines a classic for a younger audience. The new “Don’t Stop” is a fable about being young in a world facing climate change and a rallying cry for those who dream of a better future.

Grammy-winning producer Fraser T. Smith (aka Future Utopia)—who has collaborated with artists including rapper Stormzy, Adele and Sam Smith—produced the song. Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen was an executive producer on the music video, and his protege, Samona Olanipekun, directed it through production company Lammas Park.

Rapper Avelino performs fresh lyrics alongside instrumentation from jazz talent development organization Tomorrow’s Warriors and vocals from the House Gospel Choir. Actor Will Poulter appears in the film.

The video takes place at a lavish party overflowing with Champagne and raucous guests. Over the course of the night, the celebration grows increasingly out of control, while a few people watch on in growing dismay.

It’s a slightly heavy-handed metaphor for corporations and political leaders who are “partying like there’s no tomorrow” and disregarding the threat of climate change.

Fleetwood Mac’s lyrics (originally composed by Christine McVie) are a fitting call to action for environmental activists: “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow / Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here.”

At the end of Greenpeace’s film, the organization warns viewers, “It’s not too late to stop the fossil fuel party,” while urging them to sign a petition standing up to oil and gas companies.

The video will air on main stage screens at Glastonbury Festival, which takes place June 21-26 in Somerset, England. The song will also play on radio stations and streaming platforms in the U.K.

“This short film is an arresting look at the state of a world hurtling out of control,” McQueen said in a statement. “It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there’s no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit.

“But we have collective power to realize a different future. It’s imperative that people don’t forget, tomorrow is promised to no one.”

Greenpeace UK executive director Areeba Hamid added that while many people are worried or overwhelmed about the future of the planet, “they hold enormous power.”

“This film is a message of hope: that demanding a better future is not only possible, but critical,” said Hamid.

