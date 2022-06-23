Sustainability

Greenpeace Climate Protesters Scale Cannes Palais to Condemn Ad Industry's Fossil Fuel Links

Activists took over Croisette to accuse marketers of "greenwashing" and "hypocrisy"

Greenpeace climbed on to the roof of Le Palais at Cannes Lions on ThursdayRebecca Stewart
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

11 seconds ago

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up.

CANNES, France— This year at Cannes Lions, climate activists from Greenpeace have sprung up on various stages and beaches protesting the advertising industry’s relationship with oil and gas giants. On Thursday they pulled their biggest stunt yet when they stormed the venue at the heart of the festival, the iconic Palais De Festivals, with one message: “Ban fossil fuel advertising”.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Sony-PlayStation-Plus
Gaming

Sony Revamps Playstation Plus, Adding Streaming-Style Tiers

By Rafael Canton

Cannes Lions

OpenAP, Snowflake Team Up for Cross-Publisher TV Clean Room

By Mollie Cahillane

Adweek Creative 100 reception at Cannes
Cannes Lions

Find Out What Inspires Creators

By Breana Mallamaci

Three posters from The Unwanted Film Festival Campaign with titles Wreaking Havoc, Violated and Stolen Innocence
PSAs

No Fixed Address and The Canadian Centre for Child Protection Reunite for ‘The Unwanted Film Festival’

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects