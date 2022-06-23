Greenpeace Climate Protesters Scale Cannes Palais to Condemn Ad Industry's Fossil Fuel Links

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up .

CANNES, France— This year at Cannes Lions, climate activists from Greenpeace have sprung up on various stages and beaches protesting the advertising industry’s relationship with oil and gas giants. On Thursday they pulled their biggest stunt yet when they stormed the venue at the heart of the festival, the iconic Palais De Festivals, with one message: “Ban fossil fuel advertising”.