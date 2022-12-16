Facebook Video Insights API Now Includes Reels Metrics

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Meta followed up its rollout of the Facebook Reels API (application-programming interface) in September with this week’s addition of Reels metrics to the Facebook Video Insights API.

Developers can obtain and analyze the following Reels performance metrics for a Facebook page, for each individual video over the lifetime of the content: average minutes viewed, comments, plays, minutes viewed, post reach, reactions and shares.

Meta senior technical account manager Rolando Castanon said in a blog post that the enhancement to the Video Insights API will be available for the current version, as well as all previous versions of the Graph API, adding that it will automatically become available to developers with access to the applicable APIs, and apps will not need to be put through additional App Review.