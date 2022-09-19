Meta Continues to Put Muscle Behind Reels With Debut of Facebook Reels API

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Meta’s emphasis on Reels continues with Monday’s introduction of the Facebook Reels API (application-programming interface), which enables enterprise creators, large publishers, media creation platforms and third-party social media management platforms to integrate a “Share to Reels” feature into their offerings, letting people share Reels from other apps directly to publicly available Facebook pages, including those using the new pages experience.