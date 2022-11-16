Elon Musk Gives Remaining Twitter Employees an Ultimatum

Add work-life balance to the fast-growing list of things being taken away from Twitter and its remaining employees following what has become a typical occurrence: a late night email from new owner Elon Musk.

The email, sent late Tuesday night and initially obtained by Faiz Siddiqui and Jeremy B. Merrill of The Washington Post, had the subject line, “A Fork in the Road.”

Musk wrote, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

He continued, “Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.”

Employees were given a link to click by 5 p.m. ET Thursday if they were “sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter,” with three months of severance pay being extended to those who choose to not click the link.

This follows Musk’s removal of the company’s flexible work policy last week and mandate that all employees, with few exceptions, spend at least 40 hours per week in one of Twitter’s offices.

Notably absent from Musk’s email were any salary changes to reflect “working long hours at high intensity,” the hint of any rewards should “Twitter 2.0” actually come to fruition or whether clicking the link would insulate Twitter employees from Musk’s seemingly random and impulsive firings.