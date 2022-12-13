Easier-to-Share Twitch Recap for 2022 Begins Rolling Out

Twitch began rolling out its third annual Twitch Recap Tuesday, saying that its community watched 21 billion hours in 2022 and sent some 48 million chat messages via the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

While the past two editions of Twitch Recap were shared via email, the 2022 version was integrated directly into Twitch.tv in a more digestible, fun and easy-to-share format, complete with the ability to download a shareable graphic that can be used across all platforms.

Twitch Recap will be available via the platform’s dashboard through Jan. 13, and there are three types this year—Community, Streamer and Viewer—with users potentially qualifying for any combination of the three, depending on their activity and history on Twitch.

Community Recap captures information pertinent to the collective Twitch community and can be accessed by anyone logged into the platform, regardless of their watching or streaming activity in 2022.

Streamer Recap contains information such as highest concurrent viewers, total broadcasts and top used emotes, and it will be generated for people who broadcast at least 10 hours on Twitch in 2022.

And Viewer Recap provides data on channel points, days watched, hours watched and other categories, generated for any Twitch user who watched at least 10 hours on the platform this year.

Twitch

The Twitch community by the numbers in 2022:

Hours watched: 21 billion

Categories watched: 223,000

Chat messages sent: 48 billion

Hours streamed: 788 million

Unique tags: 1 million

New streamers: 11 million

The top four categories streamed were:

Just Chatting League of Legends Grand Theft Auto V Valorant

Favorite Emotes:

HeyGuys, used 1.4 million times LUL, 1 million CorgiDerp, 529,610 Kappa, 388,300 PogChamp, 278,800

And the top tags used were:

Multiplayer LGBTQIAplus PVP PlayingWithViewers VTuber

Twitch wrote in a blog post Tuesday, “This year, we came together like never before, for Ragnarok, inaugural Drag Showcases, for record breaking speedruns, sportstalk, people dressed up as chickens, actual chickens and so much more. So, are you ready to see your top categories, most spammed emotes and just how many hours you spent on Twitch in 2022? Well, wait no more—for the first time ever, you can view and download your Recap right on Twitch.”