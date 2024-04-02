Creative Thinkers

What Creators Really Think About Brand Deals, the Future of Platforms and Creativity

Tefi Pessoa, Hunter Harris, Kahlil Greene and Robyn DelMonte got famous on the internet, but they don't see it as their ultimate future

Tefi Pessoa, Hunter Harris, Kahlil Greene and Robyn DelMonte
These creators don’t see social platforms as an end destination for their careers.Al Mannarino
By Catherine Perloff

When creator Robyn DelMonte—who shares marketing ideas with her 650,000-plus followers on TikTok—walks into a meeting with a brand, it’s not uncommon that only half of them have TikTok on their phones.

“There’s still such a disconnect,” DelMonte said. “Sometimes I get a deck and it boggles my mind.”

At ADWEEK’s Creator Roundtable, four top creators interviewed one another about how they hone their craft and work with brands that are still unfamiliar with ever-changing platforms.

Attendees included DelMonte; Tefi Pessoa, a pop culture-focused TikToker with 1.7

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the April 2, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is an Adweek staff reporter covering ad tech and platforms.

