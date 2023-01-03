Clubhouse: How to Add a Description to a House

Clubhouse allows users to create “Houses,” private groups that are only accessible via an invitation. Once a user creates a House, they can add a description to the House to give other users more information about the group.

Our guide will show you how to add a description to a House in the Clubhouse mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to customize.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap “Description.”

Step 4: Type your desired description for the House.

Step 5: Tap the “Save” button under the description text-entry field to save your changes.