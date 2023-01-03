Social How-To

Clubhouse: How to Add a Description to a House

Users can give members more information about a group

Users who have the feature can tap the Houses icon on the navigation barClubhouse
By Brandy Shaul

30 mins ago

Clubhouse allows users to create “Houses,” private groups that are only accessible via an invitation. Once a user creates a House, they can add a description to the House to give other users more information about the group.

Our guide will show you how to add a description to a House in the Clubhouse mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to customize.

image

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap “Description.”

image

Step 4: Type your desired description for the House.

image

Step 5: Tap the “Save” button under the description text-entry field to save your changes.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

