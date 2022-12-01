More Users Can Build Houses in Clubhouse

Social audio application Clubhouse has been beta-testing Houses—which it calls “a new way to host meaningful conversations”—and the beta will gradually begin rolling out to more users starting Thursday.

Clubhouse said in a blog post Thursday that Houses let users create a group of community members, fans or friends through invites, and members of Houses can host conversations and come together on a regular basis.

There is also a text chat component to keep people who miss conversations in the loop.

More users will begin seeing a Houses tab in their main menu, and those who do not yet have access can apply here.

Users who have the feature can tap the Houses icon on the navigation bar and tap the plus sign to create a new house.

The next steps are choosing a name for the House (which can be changed later), deciding when the House will meet and inviting its founding members. The founder can also decide if members can invite other people, or if they want to oversee all membership.

Clubhouse wrote in its blog post, “With the season just around the corner, we know many of you have your holiday playlist carefully curated and are planning all kinds of get-togethers with friends and loved ones. But with the shift to remote living, you might find that it’s a lot harder to make the usual in-person plans. Maybe your best friend who always brings the punch is now living out her nomad fantasies in a camper van; or your neighbor who puts up their lights way too early has moved to be closer to family. We’ve been feeling the same way, too. Which is why for the past few months, we’ve been building and testing Houses, a new way to host meaningful conversations with your friends and communities.”