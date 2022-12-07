Clubhouse: How to Create a House

Social audio application Clubhouse is testing a Houses feature that allows users to create private groups where they can host private conversations and chat with friends outside of the public eye. If you’re part of the Houses beta, our guide will show you how to create a House in the Clubhouse mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the “Houses” icon in the app’s bottom navigation menu.

Step 2: Tap the plus sign icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the “Start my house” button near the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Tap the text-entry field that reads “House name” and type the desired name for your House.

Step 5: When you’re done typing your House’s name, tap the “Create my house” button to continue.

Step 6: Clubhouse will create a regularly scheduled meeting for the House. You can change the settings for this meeting to have it take place at a different frequency, day of the week and/or time. Tap each meeting field to change it. For instance, you can choose to hold a meeting Daily, Weekly, Biweekly or Monthly. You can also tap “Skip” at the bottom of the screen to skip creating this regularly scheduled meeting.

Step 7: When you’re done customizing your regular meeting, tap the blue button at the bottom of the screen that lists your meeting’s next date and time to continue.

Step 8: By default, the users you add to your House will be able to invite other users to join the House. If you want to prevent this, tap the green toggle to the right of “Let members give invites” to turn this permission off. Once you’ve made your decision, tap the “Continue” button at the bottom of the screen to move on.

Step 9: Tap the plus sign to the right of any user you want to invite to your House (you can also search for users manually) and then tap the “Continue” button at the bottom of the screen. Note: You have the option to tap the Continue button without inviting any users to skip this step for now.

From there, you’ll be shown your House’s page, where you can chat with the House’s other members and more.