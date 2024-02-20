The proliferation of retail media networks has turned ecommerce sites into advertisers and, increasingly, into a version of media agencies. But that transition comes with its own set of challenges.

Retail media has attracted ad dollars partly because it promises brands they can reach consumers right at the point of purchase. As the sector grows, brands are also looking to target this valuable audience on platforms outside of retailers’ own sites and apps: A soda brand might want to find Walmart shoppers on Facebook, Disney+ or across the open web.

Buying