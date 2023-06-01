Using Attention Metrics, Publishers Aim to Prove Their Ads Work

Transforming your ad sales process just got a lot easier. Learn how to extract more value for existing technology and ultimately drive revenue, ratings and retention in Slack's new ebook.
Publishers have long looked for ways to prove the efficacy of their digital ad products to brand partners. In the last year, media companies including Condé Nast and Insider have begun experimenting with attention-based ad metrics to more clearly quantify their value, ultimately looking to drive more ad revenue.
Using attention-based metrics—devised often by a mix of eye-tracking software, machine learning and feedback from focus groups—to determine the value of specific ad products can help publishers better tie brand marketing campaigns to outcomes, a measurement capability that could lead to larger direct deals and higher yields in programmatic auctions.