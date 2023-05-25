The ad industry is now brimming with vendors claiming they can track and measure ad viewers’ attention. Hungry to strike partnerships with agencies and their clients, these vendors want to prove that running engaging ad campaigns is not just an art, but a science.

The trouble is, attention-tracking and measurement vendors are still developing their (mostly unvetted) offerings.

Because the attention economy is so young, most media buyers aren’t yet familiar with their partnership options in the category—let alone up to speed on how one vendor is different from another.