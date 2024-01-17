The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

A couple of research scientists are big fans of a fast-growing coffee brand called Goodboybob, but they’d like to put some data behind their opinions.

In a new campaign from independent agency Erich & Kallman, the colleagues test their “best coffee” hypothesis with a bizarre control group. Three words: mutant lab rats.

Adding to a long line of absurdist advertising—perpetuated by the likes of Skittles, Old Spice, Kayak, Ocean Spray and others—Southern California-based Goodboybob launched its biggest marketing campaign to date with a 45-second spot set in an experimental haven.

The rats in question at this particular workplace are equipped with human senses, with recognizable organs growing on their furry backs—two have ears, two have eyes and one has a mouth, courtesy of CGI. Together, when viewed from above, as in the hero spot, they form a sort of freakish human face.

The scientists feed a dropper of Goodboybob to the mouth, which immediately claims, “That’s the best coffee I’ve ever tasted!”

As a longtime fan of surreal creative, Eric Kallman said he and his team wanted a “very simple, yet ridiculous” idea to put Goodboybob on the map.

“In a comedy spot, you need a joke and hilarious dialogue,” Kallman, the agency’s founder and chief creative officer, told Adweek. “But it also has to be as visual as possible, where if you saw it on social, even without sound, you’d stop and go back to it.”





These lab rats have human senses and organs, the better to judge Goodboybob coffee’s quality.

They had first joked about how to prove a “best coffee” theory when, of course, it’s entirely subjective. The lab setting seemed perfect, though. Then they recalled a real-life genetic engineering technique that grew an ear on a mouse’s back (the “Vacanti study” was published in 1997).

Taking such concepts to extreme lengths has a history in marketing, Kallman said, with characters in ads embracing the outrageousness without question.

“You have to create a scenario where of course they have these mutant lab rats—that’s what sucks you in,” he added. “Everything else is an acceptable leap of imagination because it fits into that world.”





Goodboybob has grown from one store to three, and its DTC business is thriving.

Goodboybob started with one store in Santa Monica, Calif., and direct-to-consumer online sales, and it now has three Los Angeles locations. Its flagship shop sits next door to legendary production house Tool and shares its owner-founder, Erich Joiner, who started the premium brand after picking up the java habit only a few years ago.

To keep the early momentum going, Joiner said he wanted the spots to be “original, entertaining and express what I’m being told by our customers—that it’s the best-tasting coffee they ever had.”

Joiner directed “Lab Rats,” continuing a decorated career that includes celebrity campaigns for State Farm, Microsoft, Capital One, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other heavy hitters.

Tool assisted in the “Lab Rats” production, with the spot planned to run on connected TV, digital and social. Two more ads, also from Erich & Kallman, are expected in the next few months.