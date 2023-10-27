It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

An older woman wearing a blazer tiptoes into an office holiday party with a mischievous glint in her eye. This party is dull, but it’s about to liven up, thanks to the secret weapon hidden in her purse: a bottle of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail.

When no one is looking, the woman pours cranberry juice into the punch bowl. One sip is enough to make the bored attendees sway and spin uncontrollably, until the party reaches a fever pitch.

The outlandish scene is part of Ocean Spray’s holiday campaign, “Power Your Party,” and the second chapter in its push to revamp the brand’s dusty image and reach younger consumers.

This latest ad, created by the agency Orchard and directed by Jeff Low, is a companion piece to last year’s campaign, titled “Power Your Holiday” but referred to as “Jiggle.” As in “Jiggle,” an Ocean Spray product turns a holiday gathering upside down and triggers an explosion of wild movement from the guests.

The message in both spots is clear: Cranberry is not just the forgettable sidekick in a meal but the star of the show.

Dusting off a cupboard staple

Starting last year, Ocean Spray took a new creative approach and replaced its long-running “Two guys and a Bog” campaign, in which a pair of farmers stand in a cranberry bog.

Though those commercials were familiar and the 90-year-old brand was a household name, Ocean Spray wanted to ensure it had multigenerational appeal.

With Orchard, the business developed a different strategy for its advertising: “How do we transform boring to fun?” said Monisha Dabek, the brand’s senior vp and chief commercial officer. “And how do we execute that in a way that’s unexpected for Ocean Spray?”

Its 2022 ad celebrated Ocean Spray’s original product: jellied cranberry sauce. Although cranberry sauce has long been a Thanksgiving staple, it’s not exactly the dish that feasters reach for first.

But in “Jiggle,” a Thanksgiving dinner starts out quiet and awkward—until the cranberry sauce arrives on the table. The guests become entranced by the jelly and begin to mirror its wobble. Soon, the entire table is overcome by erratic convulsions, ensuring a holiday that the family won’t soon forget.

Following the “Jiggle” campaign, Ocean Spray saw a “significant increase” in consideration for the brand, according to Dabek. Overall, the ad partly contributed to a 27% year-over-year increase in jellied cranberry sauce sales and a sales lift across its entire portfolio of products between October and December last year.

Cranberry’s Super Bowl moment

For this next chapter, Ocean Spray shifted the spotlight to the second oldest but largest product in its portfolio, Cranberry Juice Cocktail, which garners about $1 billion in sales globally. Craisins (dried cranberries) are its second-biggest product, followed by the sauce, which is more seasonal.

The sister spot to “Jiggle” steps away from Thanksgiving to subvert holiday parties more widely. The holiday season between October and December is Ocean Spray’s “Super Bowl,” when the most amount of its products are sold, said Dabek. Beyond the jellied sauce at Thanksgiving, the cranberry juice is a popular mixer for cocktails.

“Power Your Party” shares the absurdist humor employed in “Jiggle,” but has a more cohesive narrative and a main character: the grandmother who spikes the punch bowl.

The actress who played her, named Deb, “has multigenerational appeal,” Dabek observed.

Ocean Spray will air both “Jiggle” and the new ad on TV in November, and then run only the 2023 spot throughout December.

But the holiday campaign is social-first, since between 50-80% of Ocean Spray’s annual marketing spend is allocated to digital, social and non-linear TV, said Dabek.

In November, the brand will kick off a social activation called “Team Canned or Team Homemade,” which will enlist “granfluencers” (senior influencers) to create content with its products. The influencers Grandma Droniak and Cooking with Lynja will represent each team. Ocean Spray found that the audience demographics for the granfluencers leaned more towards younger millennials and Gen Z.

“We’re owning grannies,” said Orchard chief creative officer David Kolbusz.

The brand also has ambitions beyond the holiday season. Dabek said Ocean Spray plans to create different executions between January and August under the same strategy, which will position cranberries as a year-round party starter.

CREDITS:

Agency: Orchard Creative

Chief Strategy Officer: Laura Janness

Chief Executive Officer: Barney Robinson

Chief Creative Officer: David Kolbusz

Executive Creative Director: Jimm Lasser

Creative Director: Heather Larimer

Head of Strategy: Sarah Garman

Head of Production: Jenn Pennington

Senior Producer: Julie Jean-Baptiste

Senior Copywriter: Christine Taffe

Art Director: Dohyun Lee

Account Director: Lucie Kittel

Account Supervisor: Ariel Jagaselvan

Director: Jeff Low

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Executive Producer: Holly Vega

Line Producer: Elisabeth Bottomley

DP: Joao Padua

Production Designer: Francois Jordaan

Production Design Assistant: Will Stremilov

Props Master: Allen Pavela

Liquids Specialist: Forbes / LairdFX

Wardrobe Stylist: Lea-Anne Baxter

Food Stylist: Nicole Young

Editorial/Post-production: Arcade Edit

EP/Partner: Sila Soyer

Post Producer: Ellen Lavery

Editor: Jeff Ferruzzo

Assistant Editor: Sam Barden

Flame Artist: Tristian Wake

Color: Fergus McCall/Rare Medium

Music: Mack Goudy Jr.

Sound Design/mix: Mikayla Peterson/ Barking Owl