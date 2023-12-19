The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Celebrities, they’re just like us. They have embarrassing moments, struggle with self-doubt at pool parties and rage against fruit flies.

Uber Eats brings to life the hilarious inner monologues that may occur while ordering out. Created by agency Special US, the videos focus on different celebrities considering their delivery options–to comic effect. The actors who appear in the spots are Helen Mirren, Idris Elba and Michael Cera.

For Helen Mirren’s spot, she struggles with a tendency to dramatically narrate each random thing she does. Gazing out of a window, she takes a lofty view of the city below, then has a brief, embarrassing moment when her inner monologue comes out during an interaction with a neighbor.

Idris Elba combats a fruit fly infestation with over-the-top intensity–and finds that Uber Eats has just what he needs to wage this battle.

Meanwhile, Michael Cera nervously nibbles a tortilla chip to avoid having to actually get in the pool during a pool party.

Things best delivered

“We’re excited to continue showing the world that you truly can get almost, almost anything delivered on Uber Eats,” Georgie Jeffreys, Uber’s head of marketing for North America, said in a statement. “Through glimpses into Helen Mirren, Idris Elba and Michael Cera’s inner monologues, these films showcase that while we can deliver you most things, we do have to draw the line somewhere.”

This continues the brand’s “Get Almost, Almost Anything” platform, which highlights how many things Uber Eats can deliver—by revealing a few things that it can’t. Emphasizing that there are some things one might not want delivered, such as a submarine rather than a sub sandwich, the series shows a lighthearted approach to ordering in.

The new ads will air during NFL games.

“We thought it’d be fun to contrast all of the things Uber Eats can deliver with the deep internal desires that they can’t,” said Alyssa Cavanaugh and Phil Fattore, Special US creative directors. “Using inner monologues felt like a natural way to highlight that juxtaposition, and it’s a great way to hear Helen Mirren wonder what her neighbor looks like naked.”

