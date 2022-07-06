Cannes used to be the annual procession of Adland’s finest to a privileged corner of the Riviera to recognize the best work and strongest ideas of an industry with the potential to affect huge societal change. In recent years, it has become mostly associated with too much wine and too little actual effect on the wider ad and tech industries. It’s now a couple weeks since we all flew back to reality, giving us the necessary time to process what was actually important at this year’s event.