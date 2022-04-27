What the Rise of Retail Media Has in Store for Marketers 

According to new research, the number of marketers planning to use retail sales data is expected to triple this year, as 74% of brands plan to dedicate budgets to retail media networks. In fact, Forrester predicts that retail media will be a $50 billion market in 2022 — and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The growth of retail media will further accelerate as marketers look for solutions to help them unlock the value of shopper data, close the loop on attribution and prove the ROI of their campaigns.