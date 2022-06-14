How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Even if you haven’t sat down to watch a full episode of The Walking Dead, chances are you’re familiar with the gnashing teeth, decomposed flesh and tattered clothing that identifies a “walker.” What you may not realize is that many of the details, from the wear and tear on clothing to the roaming hordes of zombies, are created in no small part through the magic of STEM.