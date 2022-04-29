Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off.
With women’s pro sports on a steady uptick in sponsorship and popularity, it’s become increasingly difficult to explain the comparative lack of coverage female athletes receive through online and print sports publications. Fortunately, people are working both on and off the field to change this.