Each year, the Shorty Awards recognizes dynamic purpose-led work from brands, agencies and nonprofit organizations from around the world through the Shorty Impact Awards. Just ahead of its 7th annual ceremony, the show has announced both its finalists and a new partnership with nonprofit Creative Ladder.