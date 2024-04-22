Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Stella Artois distributes custom glassware to bars to make pours of the Belgian pilsner more distinctive, but thousands of those chalices go missing every year. Rather than fighting the thefts, the AB InBev brand celebrates them in a playful campaign by agency David New York.

“Missing Chalices” shows the branded glassware tucked into a kitchen cabinet, drying on a dish rack and finding a place at a dining room table—a journey that started with it being hidden in a jacket pocket. The thefts are dubbed “unacceptable, yet understandable.”

The campaign also incorporates print ads showing the chalices in their new homes with the same tagline. Three radio spots taking inspiration from heist movies follow people crafting elaborate plans to steal the glasses that involve research on bar shift changes, getaway drivers and diversions.

The work builds on January’s “Steal Artois” campaign, where David and VML Chile created a capsule collection designed to make swiping glassware easier, including pants and jackets with hidden pockets and a bucket hat that converts into a purse. That campaign’s success led Stella Artois to look for new ways to explore the insight.

“Missing Chalices” also fits into the “Worth More” slogan Stella Artois introduced last month, which turned the beer’s higher price into an asset that demonstrates its premium quality as the brand aims to make an emotional connection with customers.

“Stella Artois is positioning itself around the concept of worth: For the brand, some things are ‘worth more,’ and this includes the chalice,” David New York chief creative officer André Toledo told ADWEEK. “If you can’t fight a consumer behavior that’s so connected to your brand motto, you just embrace it to create awareness and relatability.”

CREDITS

Agency: David New York

Campaign: Missing Chalices

Client: Stella Artois

Global CCO and partner: Pancho Cassis

Global chief operating officer: Sylvia Panico

CCO: André Toledo

Creative directors: Linus Oura, Sébastien Rouvière

Associate creative director: Guilherme Pinheiro

Managing director: Luiza Prata Carvalho

Account director: Mandy Boddy

Head of production: Brenda Morrison Fell

Senior producer: Este Najera

Associate producer: Sophie Fried

Business affairs director: Barbara Karalis

Business affairs manager: Catalina Pena

Global public relations director: Sandra Azedo

Client: AB InBev (Stella Artois)

Global vice president, premium: Richard Oppy

Global vp, Stella Artois: Tim Ovadia

Global marketing director: Andre Amaral

Premium brands manager: Camila Plass

Marketing director: Lina Maria Aguirre

Marketing brand manager: Diego Soffia

Production company: Santeria

Director: Rafa Damy

Creative director: Felipe Luchi

Head of production: Paty Silveira

Line producer: Vitor L. Meyer

Producer: Hellen Gazetta

First assistant director: Cauê da Silva Pereira

Pickle Music

Executive creative director: Alexis Estiz

Managing director: James Zavaleta

Producer: Matt Kerr

Associate producer: Carolina Lage

Composer/engineer: Dario Calequi