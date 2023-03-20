Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

“This is a new day for the brand,” Marcela Garcia, vp of marketing for Stella Artois, said as she talked about the launch of a creative platform that she hopes will help the brand reach a new multicultural audience while staying true to its commercial priorities.

Garcia, who took on the role just under a year ago and highlights that she is the first woman of color to lead the brand’s marketing, has been developing a way to “refresh” Stella Artois’ look and relevance. To do so, she plans to focus on becoming an icon in “modern premium,” a strategy that aims to modernize Stella Artois’ cultural status while delivering a wider, more multicultural audience to the brand. She also aims for the brand to “[own] the biggest beer occasion” at meals and connect it to food.

The first campaign to represent those ambitions, titled “Table Drop,” focuses on the evolution of the “Make Time For The Life Artois” brand platform. It highlights people’s authentic and spontaneous connections while they socialize at the dinner table. Garcia hopes that by being more representational in its ads, the brand will also expand to more Black, Hispanic and Asian consumers across the United States.

The special-effects film, created by Anomaly, features a group of people at a table enjoying dinner and beers together. We watch as they crash through several floors below them into different social occasions within their neighbors’ homes.

Growing authentic connections

With the intention of growing its consumer audience, the brand aims to represent each of those new target communities to drive connections. Beyond TV, the campaign will expand into experiential.

Garcia admits that growing authentic connections for the brand and “building realness” would have not been simple if it continued to use the French art illustrations “The Life Artois” campaign had centered around over the years. Moving forward, she plans to focus on growing representation of real people living in “the real world” instead.

“The only way to be real is to show real people doing real things,” she explained of the concept. “Moving to a world that is vibrant and real is fundamental to be able to communicate this new direction that it’s still about owning new premium, but through the lens of the modern consumer.”

Supporting activity in the campaign will be amplified across out-of-home, digital and with a roster of food influencers and chefs creating content through their platforms to show the potential connection between the beer brand and food occasions.

Another element will see campaigns run through Yelp, to drive consumers’ discovery of restaurants and bars where they can connect with friends and Stella Artois; the creation of a “Let’s Do Dinner” brand hub on Instacart, encouraging consumers to add a six-pack to their grocery cart; and a partnership with Uber Eats, with ads running on its homepage that promote beer orders alongside meals.

The main campaign will initially roll out in the U.S. and will also expand across Argentina, Canada, South Africa, South Korea and Chile throughout the year. Garcia wants to achieve “an ambitious target” of growth in the U.S., which will include the focus on connecting with casual food moments.

Next steps

“This is just the first chapter,” said Garcia, who alluded to next steps. “This is us kicking off this equity refresh. Then we’re going to continue driving our table in meaningful connections during different cultural moments during the year. So expect more coming from us starting this summer when we are inviting other friends into the family to join us around the table.”

New brand ambassadors are also set to be revealed in the coming months, she hinted.

To further the modern premium ambition, in February, the brand celebrated its second year in partnership with New York Fashion Week. That focused on a collaboration with fashion label LUAR, which saw the limited release of “Steluar” merchandise over three days of inclusive and community-centered fashion week events. This was one method Garcia felt drove a connection with the brand’s audience while it also aimed to democratize the fashion world to some extent.

“We want to make sure that we are really hitting culture and that we are listening to the consumer that is driving the growth in the segment and ultimately on the brand,” Garcia said of the strategy.