Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are one of its most beloved dishes, a craveable snack often spotlighted in the restaurant chain’s social media activity. Fans have shared so many posts expressing their love for the fresh-baked bread course that Red Lobster had enough material to train an AI song generator to produce 30 new tunes about the biscuits.

The two 15-track Cheddar Bay-I playlists dropped on Red Lobster’s YouTube channel today. The songs run about a minute each and play over images of the biscuits, spanning genres including jazz, electronic and country.

“Cheesy Delight” is a bubblegum pop tune about how biscuits send the singer to cloud nine. She’s happy to share a basket with friends, but will fight tooth and nail for the last one.

Meanwhile, “Cheddar Bay Bouncin’ II” imitates ‘90s hip-hop complete with a “butter advisory” for “excessive flavor.”

“Our Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been topping the charts in the hearts and minds of our guests for years, so we figured who better to tap for the inspiration behind each track than the people who share their passion for Cheddar Bay Biscuits every day,” Red Lobster chief experience officer Sara Bittorf said in a statement. “With a little help from AI, Cheddar Bay-I brings our guests’ love of Cheddar Bay Biscuits to life in a way that’s part cheesy, and a whole lot of fun.”

The chain will release a bonus Cheddar Bay-I track on May 14, which is designated as National Biscuit Day.

The soundtrack launch coincided with Red Lobster adding several new menu items: street corn shrimp as part of its $20 shrimp your way combo, a Main Deck margarita flight and an Under the Purple Sea cocktail.