Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Pringles has made an untold number of ravenous snackers feel seen with its Super Bowl ads that depict people getting their hands stuck in its cylindrical cans.

Since 2022, the brand has poked fun at the predicament caused by its biggest design flaw. As seen in its latest Super Bowl commercial, even singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor can’t resist the trap of the canned chips.

It turns out this snacking situation is globally relatable, too. Pringles’ new campaign illustrates the “Can Hands” phenomenon in quintessentially European scenarios, from an Apéro to a German house party.

The first ad—made for France, Spain, Portugal and Italy—takes place during Apéro, the period before dinner when people enjoy an aperitif and snacks. As a hostess prepares a spread of charcuterie and Pringles, she unwittingly gets her hand stuck down the tube.

But why should that ruin the evening? Thinking on her feet, the hostess uses her “can hand” to stir a pitcher of cocktails, break up an ice block, serve canapes and even curl a guest’s hair.

Another spot, which will run in Northern European markets such as Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, takes place at a house party where a young man experiences “can hand” next to the dance floor. Embarrassed, he escapes to a quiet room–but finds he’s not the only one in this awkward situation.

A final ad for the U.K. and Ireland is a remake of Pringles’ 2022 Super Bowl spot, from agency Grey New York, in which a young man at a party makes his unexpected “can hand” part of the fun.

Grey London created the new ads, while lauded commercial director Ulf Johansson directed them through production company Smith & Jones.

Facing the challenge of adapting a hit for other countries, Pringles decided “to showcase [the concept] in intrinsically European settings,” according to Dave Wigglesworth, executive creative director at Grey London.

The zaniness of the narratives is also in line with Pringles’ playful personality (you may recall the musical hamster mascot in a campaign earlier this year for its Multigrain range).

“We think Pringles fans across Europe will be able to relate to this campaign and hopefully it will give them a laugh,” European marketing director Stéphanie Thys said in a statement.

CREDITS:

Agency: Grey London

Executive Creative Director: David Wigglesworth

Creative Director: Jesse Little

Creative Teams: Katie Bird and Caitlin Horrex, Gnome Taylor, Flora German & Shivani Patel

Planning Partner: Matthew Gladstone

Strategy Director: Gilliam Caldwell-Dunn

Managing Partner: Agi Varanyi

Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin

Account Directors: Jack Barber, Alice Ashwell

Account Manager: Hugo Soer

Account Executive: Madeleine Hine

Executive Producer: Nazneen Read

Senior Producers: Michelle Kasper, Sam Dowling

Assistant Producer: Alicia Cordell

Production Company: Smith & Jones

Production Company Executive Producer: Phillipa Smith

Director: Ulf Johansson

D.O.P: Barry Ackroyd

Production Design: Steve Smithwick

Post Producers: Ella Sedgewick @Whitehouse Post

Alexia Paterson @Framestore for Apero and Nights In Northern Europe

Annika Gustavsson @GPS Nights In (UK and ROI)

Editor: Sam Gunn @Whitehouse Post for Apero & Nights In Northern Europe

Tony Whetnall @GPS Nights In (UK and ROI)

Colorist: Jean-Clément Soret @Company 3 for Apero and Nights In Northern Europe

Matt Hare @GPS Nights In (UK and ROI)

VFX Artist: Paul O’Brien @Framestore for Apero and Nights In Northern Europe

Chris Winters, Ozgur Yigit & Matt Ingram @GPS Nights In (UK and ROI)

Composer: Julia Jonas / Sauvage / Heslop, Frieder Dose / Marvin Benjamin McMahon for Apero

Frieder Does Marvin Benjamin McMahon for Nights In Northern Europe

Trevor Simpson @BMG Production Music Nights In (UK and ROI)

Music Supervisor: Macke Bergkvist @Music Supercircus for Apero and Nights In Northern Europe

Sound Engineer: Parv Thind @WAVE for Apero

Gritz @GPS for Nights In Northern Europe

Sam Cross @GPS for Nights In (UK and ROI)

Post Sound Producer: Beth Tomblin @Wave for Apero

Richard Donaghue @GPS Nights In Northern Europe and Nights In (UK & ROI)