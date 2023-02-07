Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

If you’ve ever found yourself hand deep at the bottom of a Pringles tin while trying to scrape out the last few tasty morsels of potato chip dust, then consider yourself seen in the brand’s Super Bowl 57 ad.

The snack maker is due to pop up during the Big Game for the sixth consecutive year with a spot that shows how even “The Best of Us” aren’t immune to the age-old dilemma of risking an appendage down the cylindrical crisp rabbit hole.

Building on the “Get Stuck In” positioning it launched during the 2022 Super Bowl—which highlights Pringles’ biggest design flaw in a relatable way and encourages fans to interact with the brand on social—the spot underlines how this phenomenon can happen to anyone, even those who are world-class at what they do.

The ad shows a grandfather assuring his teenage grandson saying, “don’t worry, it happens to the best of us,” before we see how surgeons, professional bowlers and even singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor can’t resist the peril that comes with the last delicious crisp.

Created by the Grey Group with support from marketing agency CIEN+, the spot is part of a larger campaign that is asking fans to keep their eyes peeled for “Stuck In” moments during the game (like a ball getting lodged in a player’s helmet) to win a year’s supply of free chips.

Pringles has asked Meghan Trainor and @brookieandjessie, the dance creators that propelled “Made You Look” to viral fame, to head up a dance challenge on TikTok drawing on the brand’s famous tin.

A ‘mind popping’ push

In 2022, Pringles said it was first inspired to go down this creative route after its data revealed 43% of people had experienced lodging a limb in the packaging.

At the time, Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. brand lead, told Adweek the Super Bowl is the biggest snacking day of the year and “the largest stage” for brand exposure and fan engagement.

“This year, we’re continuing to unlock the power of the can hands phenomenon, bringing in the best of us and rallying fans everywhere to get stuck in and show it off,” said Lyndsay Rogers, Kellogg’s U.S. Salty Snacks general manager.

The push ties into Pringles’ new brand platform, which was revealed early in 2022 and marked the end of its long-running “Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop” slogan. Instead, a fresh “Mind Popping” tagline was introduced alongside a campaign that featured relevant facts intended to blow consumers’ minds.