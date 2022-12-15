Premium

Once Considered a Brand's 'Dirty Little Secret,' Creative Directors Are Culture's Next Stars

OCA founders Jesse Rose and Jesse Rogg on the public's changing attitude toward visual architects

Agency founders Jesse Rose and Jess Rogg saw an opportunity to help artists and brands execute their creative visions.OCA
By Shannon Miller

7 mins ago


Whether you’re intrigued by the complex details of a streetwear brand’s logo or entranced by your favorite artist‘s high-concept music videos, effective branding—and, with time, consumer loyalty—often begins with a striking visual moment. For a while, as veteran musicians, creative directors and business partners Jesse Rose and Jesse Rogg can attest, the praise for good visual branding was largely awarded to the brand or artist themselves without real acknowledgment of the creative mind responsible for actually conceptualizing the look.

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's managing editor of creativity, the creator economy and DEI.

