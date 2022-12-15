Whether you’re intrigued by the complex details of a streetwear brand’s logo or entranced by your favorite artist‘s high-concept music videos, effective branding—and, with time, consumer loyalty—often begins with a striking visual moment. For a while, as veteran musicians, creative directors and business partners Jesse Rose and Jesse Rogg can attest, the praise for good visual branding was largely awarded to the brand or artist themselves without real acknowledgment of the creative mind responsible for actually conceptualizing the look.