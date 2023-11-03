Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

Michael Bublé is known as the King of Christmas. It’s fast approaching the season when the Canadian singer’s rendition of Holly Jolly Christmas will become an inescapable earworm.

This year, Bublé has an extra job: the inaugural chief quality officer of British supermarket Asda.

He enters a boardroom and announces the latest flavor trends to Asda employees. He samples cheese, calls for “more bumph in the rise” of some panettones and approves of dress sequins that “really pop.”

A cheery Bublé is on the clock to help Asda demonstrate the quality of its products through its Christmas campaign. The singer had big shoes to fill as Asda’s holiday star, following last year’s ad with Buddy the Elf, the character played by Will Ferrell in the 2003 Christmas movie Elf.

Despite being known for his festive tunes, this is the first time that Bublé has appeared in a Christmas ad. He lends two of his hits to the campaign: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, which soundtracked the teaser film, and Winter Wonderland for the 90-second commercial.

To pull off the show, Asda and its agency Havas London paired Bublé with another creative heavy hitter: Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the ad through production company Hungry Man.

Under Waititi’s direction, Bublé brings charm and wit to his role for Asda, helping the brand connect with customers emotionally in the same way they may have warmed to Buddy the Elf.

“[We asked] what could we keep [from last year’s campaign] that people loved and warmed the nation to us, and how could we evolve that this year?” said Stephi Brett-Lee, Asda’s senior director of marketing and communications.

Investing in quality

In the U.K.’s version of the Super Bowl–the Christmas ad season–Asda’s “Have Your Elf a Merry Christmas” proved to be one of the most popular spots last year. Market research firm System1, which measures people’s response to advertising, named Asda’s campaign the most effective Christmas ad of 2022.

To follow that success, Asda knew it had to turn to another holiday icon: “Last year we tied ourselves to the best Christmas film, and this year it’s the best Christmas singer,” said Rob Weston, vice-president of marketing.

The brief for the campaign also shifted slightly to emphasize product quality, whereas the retailer is typically associated with low prices. Over the past year, Asda has invested about $121.9 million (£100m) in improving the quality and price of its products.

For the Christmas season specifically, it will roll out 250 new products, as well as bringing back customer favorites from last year such as the maple pigs in blankets.

Asda declined to disclose how much it spent on this year’s ad campaign, but the stakes are high in a retail market that remains “as challenging” as last year due to persisting high inflation, said Asda’s chief customer officer, David Hills.

“The investment we’ve made in quality puts us in a great position as we trade into Christmas,” Hills added.

Spreading cheer

To deliver its message, “we needed a quality vehicle,” explained Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer of Havas London. Bublé was the ideal person for the job because “he’s just Christmas,” she said.

At the commercial shoot in London, Bublé and Waititi riffed many of the lines that appear in the final film. “It was a real bromance [between them],” Brett-Lee recalled.

Unlike last year’s ad, in which Asda was restricted to using original footage from Elf and had to rotoscope Buddy into scenes, Bublé lends himself well to a fuller array of marketing content. He will appear in shorter videos, GIFs and food-focused posts across Asda’s social channels for the duration of the campaign.

In the final scene, Bublé convenes a group of Asda employees outside a store for a Winter Wonderland sing-along.

“We have to deliver a Christmas to our customers that won’t disappoint but gives them the confidence and trust to not go anywhere else,” Maguire said. “Nobody wants to drop Christmas, regardless of how hard your year has been. We’ll do everything we can to add to the LOLs or warmth and hugs.”

