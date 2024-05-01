Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
Longtime friends and collaborators Martin Short and Steve Martin have earned multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations for playing perpetually bickering friends in Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Now the duo brings the same dynamic to the first commercial work they’ve done together, in agency BBDO New York’s debut campaign for Wells Fargo consumer credit cards.
The spots emphasize the benefits of Wells Fargo’s Active Cash Credit Card, as Short repeatedly winds up paying for Martin and enjoying the 2% cashback rewards, even as he gets stuck with the bill. Short talks up the perk as Martin makes excuses that he only has Euros while they shop for books that he plans to use as paperweights.
When buying candles that Short hopes will cover up the overpowering smell of Martin’s cologne, the latter reveals that he’s only carrying nickels. After gorging on lobster and oysters, Martin runs off to the bathroom as soon as the check arrives.
The films are filled with self-deprecating jokes and gentle barbs at each other’s expense, like Martin explaining that it takes a lot of calories to be funny, which is why Short only eats salads.
Wells Fargo enlisted the duo because the brand wanted likeable, down-to-earth characters who could help position the credit card as a solution for smart, pragmatic people.
“The thing that most impressed us about Steve Martin and Martin Short was how much they cared about the creative,” BBDO senior creative directors Randy van Kleeck and Mike Tunney told ADWEEK. “They wanted the commercials to be good, so they engaged in multiple writing sessions, wrote tons of jokes and even pitched scripts to our clients on a Zoom call. I guess that comedic work ethic is why their careers have lasted so long.”
The “Be a 2%er” campaign will run across TV, online video, digital, social and owned properties. The goal is to create an ongoing partnership with the comedians that Wells Fargo can continue to build on.
