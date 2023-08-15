TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

Only Murders in the Building is adding killer sponsors for Season 3.

The whodunnit murder mystery series first dropped new episodes on Aug. 8, with new additions Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd joining the cast. But the Season 3 actors won’t be the only fresh faces thanks to a newly announced slate of 17 sponsors across entertainment, retail, CPG, travel, pharma, tech and finserv.

The list of Season 3 brands includes Ally Bank, Chime, Universal Pictures and 20th Century’s Haunting in Venice. Plus, ADT and State Farm will activate with custom elements.

Series viewers can look out for ADT and State Farm custom content marketing, enhanced media, social campaigns and even in-show integrations. Plus, looking to build on its existing partnership with Disney Advertising, State Farm is taking a “360-approach,” according to a statement, expanding its presence outside the show to include sponsorship of the series’ after-show, One Killer Question.

“As a longstanding leader in streaming, Disney Advertising continues to evolve our partnership strategy across our streaming platforms … advertisers see the growing power and cultural significance the story has on today’s audience,” John Campbell, svp of entertainment and addressable solutions at Disney Advertising, said in a statement to Adweek.

Campbell added that the company worked with sponsors to create engaging creative that is “building, expanding and contributing to the overall story.”

“Brands come to Disney for premium content and innovative solutions, and we continue to deliver opportunities to deepen their engagement with audiences at scale,” the exec added.

Only brand partners in the building

According to Disney, the series reaches audiences of all ages, which is shown through the show’s diverse slate of sponsors. And the Season 3 sponsorships are in collaboration with Disney CreativeWorks, Hulu Marketing, Hulu Social Editorial team, Hulu Programming and 20th Television Studio for the development and production of creative.

As Campbell noted, streaming has been a growing opportunity for the House of Mouse. In fact, in its recent upfront close announcement, Disney said more than 40% of the total upfront dollars committed this year went toward streaming and digital, with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ being the stars. The company is also rolling out new pricing in order to move even more consumers toward its ad tiers.

In addition to the Season 3 sponsors, Hulu also recently announced a collaboration with The Escape Game for an in-person and virtual Only Murders in the Building escape room experience, which is happening now.