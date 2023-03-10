Programming & Performance

Abbott Elementary, The Little Mermaid and Meryl Streep Set for Oscar Telecast Spotlight

Disney’s promo plan includes a first look at the acting icon’s Only Murders in the Building role

screengrab of various disney tv shows and movies
Disney's Oscars promo strategy will put a spotlight on new and priority properties.ABC, Disney and Hulu/Selena Gomez Instagram
Headshot of Bill Bradley
By Bill Bradley

48 seconds ago

At the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, Disney is set to make several new properties part of your world.

Last year’s awards bounced back from a ratings low with an average of 16.6 million total viewers and a 3.8 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. And the company is looking to build on those ratings this year, with ep and showrunner Ricky Kirshner already praising ABC and Disney’s “synergy and promotion” ahead of the show during an Oscars Creative Team press conference on Wednesday.

