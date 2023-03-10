At the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, Disney is set to make several new properties part of your world.

Last year’s awards bounced back from a ratings low with an average of 16.6 million total viewers and a 3.8 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. And the company is looking to build on those ratings this year, with ep and showrunner Ricky Kirshner already praising ABC and Disney’s “synergy and promotion” ahead of the show during an Oscars Creative Team press conference on Wednesday.