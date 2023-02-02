Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
After a competitive review, Levi’s selected Droga5 New York and Sao Paulo as its new lead creative agency last year to develop a global campaign celebrating the 150th anniversary of the brand’s 501 Jeans.
The result is “The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” kicking off during the Grammy Awards on Sunday with the release of three short films directed by Martin de Thurah and Melina Matsoukas that depict the product’s popularity and influence.
“Early Levi’s spots were some of the pieces that actually inspired me to pursue commercial filmmaking,” Matsoukas said in a statement. “It is an honor to now be part of their cinematic legacy. I always gravitate toward brands and creatives who lean into authentic storytelling and, with this piece, we were able to pay homage to a small but powerful piece of history.”
The musically driven “Precious Cargo” shows how barrels full of 501 Jeans first arrived in Kingston, Jamaica in the 1970s. A riff on Jack and the Beanstalk, “Fair Trade” shows the dismay of a family whose son trades their cow for a pair of jeans. “Legends Never Die” depicts the true story of a man who not only requested to be buried in his 501 Jeans but asked that everyone attending his funeral also dress in his favorite brand of denim.
Two of the films will be aired during the Grammys, and all will appear in Grammy-related digital takeovers and across social channels.
“I have done some of my best work over the years with Droga5, and I was intrigued by the challenge to create little stories in a mini format together,” Thurah said in a statement. “Levi’s is an iconic brand and being able to celebrate the 150th anniversary alongside my favorite people was a wonderful opportunity.”
More stories will be released throughout 2023. The campaign will also incorporate OOH, print and celebrations of the milestone around the world.
“Unearthing these more intimate, unexpected and unbelievable stories from the archives, it brings us great joy to be able to bring these true stories to light in celebration of an iconic milestone and iconic product,” Droga5 group creative director Tom McQueen said in a statement.
