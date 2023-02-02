Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

After a competitive review, Levi’s selected Droga5 New York and Sao Paulo as its new lead creative agency last year to develop a global campaign celebrating the 150th anniversary of the brand’s 501 Jeans.

The result is “The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” kicking off during the Grammy Awards on Sunday with the release of three short films directed by Martin de Thurah and Melina Matsoukas that depict the product’s popularity and influence.

“Early Levi’s spots were some of the pieces that actually inspired me to pursue commercial filmmaking,” Matsoukas said in a statement. “It is an honor to now be part of their cinematic legacy. I always gravitate toward brands and creatives who lean into authentic storytelling and, with this piece, we were able to pay homage to a small but powerful piece of history.”

The musically driven “Precious Cargo” shows how barrels full of 501 Jeans first arrived in Kingston, Jamaica in the 1970s. A riff on Jack and the Beanstalk, “Fair Trade” shows the dismay of a family whose son trades their cow for a pair of jeans. “Legends Never Die” depicts the true story of a man who not only requested to be buried in his 501 Jeans but asked that everyone attending his funeral also dress in his favorite brand of denim.

Two of the films will be aired during the Grammys, and all will appear in Grammy-related digital takeovers and across social channels.

“I have done some of my best work over the years with Droga5, and I was intrigued by the challenge to create little stories in a mini format together,” Thurah said in a statement. “Levi’s is an iconic brand and being able to celebrate the 150th anniversary alongside my favorite people was a wonderful opportunity.”

More stories will be released throughout 2023. The campaign will also incorporate OOH, print and celebrations of the milestone around the world.

“Unearthing these more intimate, unexpected and unbelievable stories from the archives, it brings us great joy to be able to bring these true stories to light in celebration of an iconic milestone and iconic product,” Droga5 group creative director Tom McQueen said in a statement.

CREDITS:

Client: Levi Strauss & Co

Chief executive officer: Chip Bergh

President: Michelle Gass

Vice president, global marketing: Chris Jackman

Vice president, global brand creative: Chad Hinson

Director, global marketing: Rachel Sundberg

Senior manager, global marketing: Catherine Jones

Director, global marketing activations: Morven Mackinnon

Creative director, global brand creative: Renée Perdomo

Manager, global marketing: Zoe Chrysochoos

Levi’s Historian: Tracey Panek

Director, global brand styling: Kaede Matsumoto

Senior manager, global brand styling: Michael Giordano

Agency: Droga5 NY

Chief executive officer, the Americas: Susie Nam

Chief creative officer, Droga5 NY: Scott Bell

Group creative director: Tom McQueen

Group creative director: George McQueen

Creative director: Carrie Levy

Senior copywriter: Sean Buckhorn

Senior art director: Gonzalo Navarro

Senior copywriter: Mia Rafowitz

Senior art director: Cara Cecchini

Art director: Eunie Jang

Copywriter: Zach Rucker

Copywriter: Courtney Tibbetts

Art director: Sara Smokrovich

Creative director: Stephanie McCarthy

Creative director: Mathew Jerrett

Executive design director: Nate Scott

Associate design director: Leslie Cheng

Designer: Kenisha Rullan

Senior UX Designer: Owen M. DiRienz

Designer: Viktoria Burak

Designer: Brent Bobo

Executive producer, film: Mike Hasinoff

Senior producer, film: Mateo Suarez

Senior producer, film: Sam Morgan

Associate producer, film: Harit Muttreja

Senior music supervisor: Mike Ladman

Music supervisor: Brandy Ricker

Junior music supervisor: Mara Techam

Executive group account director: Meera Deepak

Account director: Griffin Miller

Account director: Gabrielle Barbuto

Account supervisor: Maddy Bell

Account supervisor: Roxy Alberts

Account manager: Noah Helgenberg

Senior project manager: Katie Shea

Director of art production: Cliff Lewis

Associate director of art production: Bianca Escobar

Co-head of production: Jenn Mann

Co-head of production: Ruben Mercadal

Executive producer, print: Alyssa Dolman

Executive producer, interactive: Grace Wang

Producer, interactive: Michelle Levitch

Co-chief strategy officer: Colleen Leddy

Group communications director: Leigha Baughman

Communications strategy director: Clark Cofer

Senior communications strategist: Jim Rech

Communications strategist: Russell Harris

Senior data strategist: Isabelle White

Strategy director: Sam Wright

Strategy director: Albert Opraseuth

Head of business affairs: Dan Simonetti

Associate director, business affairs: Thomas Venditelli

Senior traffic manager: Wendy Kaplan

Talent manager: Rachel Minow