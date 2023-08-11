Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle, known for movies such as La La Land and Whiplash, tells a mind-bending tale about memory in a 7-minute film for Hennessy X.O. that was three years in the making.

The short film continues Hennessy’s cinematic “Odyssey” campaign, which began in 2016 with a story from Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn. The second installment in 2019 saw Ridley Scott return to advertising after a 15-year break.

The concept from agency DDB Paris continues this summer with a whirlwind adventure scored by Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz. The story follows a musician who wakes up on an empty bus and strolls through empty streets, where he encounters a giant bust of himself. The surreal moment leads to him getting lost in his own memories, from a puppet show where his parents give him his first musical instrument to his performances around the world.

Shot in Prague with whimsical sets from production designer Florencia Martin, who worked with Chazelle on Babylon, the film then depicts the musician falling in love after he meets a woman at a bar and accidentally spills a bit of his Hennessy X.O. on her work. The meet-cute prompts him to imagine them growing old together.

The story ends with the couple relaxing on a couch, drinking glasses of cognac, their home filled with mementos of the events that brought them together.

“The film centers around the idea that the most fleeting of emotions can trigger an odyssey wherein childhood, early adulthood and the future overlap,” Chazelle said in a statement. “With Hennessy X.O. I looked into one person’s memories while leaving the audience to complete the picture.”

Chazelle visited Hennessy’s cognac cellars in Prague to gather inspiration before the shoot. His visit allowed him to draw parallels between the brand’s artisanal processes and the art of filmmaking.

“Damien Chazelle delicately infuses each element of the film with the craftsmanship and timelessness of cognac-making,” Hennessy president and CEO Laurent Boillot said in a statement. “A French-American storyteller with a gift for rendering larger-than-life emotions on the screen, Chazelle is the ideal partner to encapsulate the greatness that lies in each single drop of Hennessy X.O. cognac.”

CREDITS

Hennessy Maison

Hennessy global CMO: Julie Nollet

Hennessy X.O. brand director: Emmy Aoun Gestin

Production: Superprime & Loveboat

Director: Damien Chazelle

Executive producers: Rebecca Skinner & Greg Panteix

Producers: William Green & Bertille Muguet

DOP: Linus Sandgren

1st AD: Michael Kahn

Production designer: Florencia Martin

Costume designer: Emmanuelle Youchnovksi

Make-up: Arturo Balseiro Santos

Photographers: Christopher Anderson & Romain Laprade

Behind the scenes pictures and movie: Jacqueline de Gorter

Production co: Unit + Sofa

Executive producer: Filip Hedjuk

Line producer: Tereza Kalova

Local production designer: Henri Boraros

Post production: The Mill

Executive creative director: Franck Lambertz

Head of executive: Lionel Juglair

Post producer: Bastien Adam

Editor director’s cut: Shane Reid

Editor: Sophie Reine

Color grading: Matt Wallach @ Company3

Music production

Music composer: Justin Hurwitz

Sound production company: Justin Hurwitz & Barking Owl

Agency: DDB Paris

Chief creative officer: Alexander Kalchev

Creative directors: Alexis Benbehe & Pierre Mathonat

Art directors: Mathieu Masse, Perrine Tixier, Charline Boisdon

Producer & art buyer: Quentin Moenne-Loccoz

Post producer: Jerôme Deplatière

Managing director: Xavier Mendiola

Business director: Meryl Martin

Account director: Floriane Portaspana

Account executive: Marie Melet & Clarisse Comte