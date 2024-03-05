Heinz Introduces World's First Ketchup Insurance Policy

#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Ketchup has been around for hundreds of years, and in that time, it’s become one of the world’s favorite condiments. The taste is unparalleled, but one thing we may never master is the art of not splattering it all over the place when using it.

The mishaps that a bottle of ketchup can cause don’t seem to make anyone love it any less, and that’s the spirit behind Heinz‘s new campaign, created by agency FP7 McCann. Introducing the world’s first ketchup-specific insurance policy, Heinz is looking to provide a little compensation for those who have suffered the most for their love of ketchup.

Inspired by the overwhelming number of social media posts that revolve around ketchup-related disasters, Heinz Arabia compiled a list of 57 common ketchup mishaps. These include everything from ordinary clothing stains to accidental splatters across carpets, ceilings and sofas. If you’ve documented your own ketchup chaos, you may be entitled to compensation.

Worth the risk

The campaign features a video showing the wide range of comical, even shocking, ketchup catastrophes. From ruined tennis shoes to a splattered laptop, the risks that ketchup lovers take have never been more apparent.

“Know your rights, and we’ll right the wrongs,” reads the tagline.

“Here at Heinz, we know our fans’ love for our ketchup can sometimes be, well, a bit over the top,” Passant El-Ghannam, head of marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, said in a statement. “Our research tells us that 48% of them have ketchup accidents all the time, but 91% swear their love for Heinz makes it totally worth it. That’s why we’re rolling out ketchup insurance—to turn messy moments into pure joy and convenience for our die-hard fans, letting them enjoy their ketchup incidents worry-free.”

Compensation may include rewards such as home cleaning services, laundry assistance, handyman services and spa treatments. These will be made accessible through the Middle Eastern employee benefits app, MyBenefits.

Fans in the UAE are encouraged to apply for compensation at Heinz Arabia’s website as well as through social media channels via @HeinzArabia using the hashtag #HeinzKetchupInsurance.

CREDITS

Agency: FP7 McCann

Chief Creative Officer: Federico Fanti

Creative Director: Paulo Engler

Associate Creative Director Art: Jonathan Cruz

Associate Creative Director Art: Jimmy Cobos

Associate Creative Director Copy: Aliza Siddiqi

Senior Art Director: Diego Espinoza

Senior Copywriter: Liam Galt

Senior Arabic Copywriter: Manar Abdullah

Art Director: Roy Sebastian

Senior Editor: Deydson Rocha

Motion Graphic Designer: Guilherme Silva

Creative Technologist: Diogo Borges

Head of Digital: Ibrahim Hassan

Project Manager: Fernanda Stein

Social Media Executive: Maria Saab

Account Director: Hadi Khuzam

Senior Account Manager: Ingrid Bechara

Account Executive: Omar Abouzied

PR Director Current Global: Pete Jacob

PR Senior Manager Current Global: Jude Lahham

PR Executive Current Global: Aastha Chaurasia

PR Executive Current Global: Umar Gulamnabi

Illustrators: Jovir Alipio, Rafael Duque, Fabio Barros, Jasurbek Sodikov