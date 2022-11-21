Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is.

Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov. 30.

The company committed $125,000 to the initiative, which will cover the full gratuity, up to $20 and, in the case of some lucky ketchup lovers, their entire tab.

Heinz will also give the first 10 restaurants that take the tip and commit to switching to Heinz one free year’s supply of ketchup.

The company teamed up with Starcom‘s Publicis 57 on an out-of-home buy covering billboards in Chicago and placements in New York’s Times Square to raise awareness of the Tip for Heinz initiative.

Heinz senior brand manager Jacqueline Chao said in a statement, “Gone are the days of subjecting delicious foods to subpar ketchup. We support Americans who demand more from the condiments restaurants serve, and Tip for Heinz aims to elevate fans’ voices for their preferred ketchup. Together with fellow ketchup lovers, we hope to work toward a future where fans can expect the unmistakably delicious taste of Heinz whenever they dine out.”

Heinz also shared the results of a recent survey it conducted with 1,372 participants: