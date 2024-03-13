#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now.
After the success of its star-studded campaign at the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl, Dunkin’ took a different approach to its marketing with an ad focused on real franchisees.
Produced by Ben Affleck’s agency, Artists Equity, the 30-second spot tells the story of three generations of women who have operated a Dunkin’ in the small town of Wellsboro, Pa., starting in 1979.
The sweet film, which debuted during the Academy Awards, shows how Nicole York and her daughter, Willow Brion, work together by greeting regulars, serving seniors who use their Dunkin’ as a social hub and dishing out doughnuts to kids who are so excited that they dance in front of the case. York laughs about how she almost got fired by her own mother, while Brion expresses pride in her plans to take over the business.
“At Dunkin’, every franchisee tells a unique story of dedication, hard work and deep community commitment,” Chris Beijar, Dunkin’ vice president, integrated marketing communications, told ADWEEK. “Among these, Nikki York’s family franchise in Wellsboro, Pa., truly stood out. Working the business day in and day out since 1979, and now with the third generation at the helm, this store is more than a business—it’s a family legacy.”
While Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad focused on the love consumers feel for the brand and how it helps them pursue their dreams—even Affleck’s ill-conceived desire to form a boy band—the goal of this spot is to demonstrate how the chain fuels the ambitions of small business owners, according to chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson.
“While our brand is known for its fun and lighthearted side, this campaign showcases the heart and soul that not only makes our brand so special, but connects it in uniquely meaningful ways to the communities it serves,” she said in a statement.
CREDITS
Brand: Dunkin’
Chief marketing officer: Jill McVicar Nelson
Vp, integrated marketing communications: Chris Beijar
Associate manager, integrated marketing communications: Yvette Yetra
Creative Agency: Artists Equity
Co-founder, CEO, writer: Ben Affleck
Co-founder, chief creative officer: Matt Damon
Chief operating officer: Michael Joe
Chief strategy officer: Dillon West
Vp executive creative director, writer: Brandon Pierce
Design director: Max Friedman
Executive producer: Emma Ogiens
Head of accounts: Marissa Guerra
Director of brand strategy: Maddie Schafer
Head of business affairs: Phil Goore
Senior vp, business affairs: Leslie Cao
Senior vp, creative content and brand partnerships: Chay Carter
Business affairs director: Alice Isner
Chief of staff, office of Ben Affleck: Gigi Fouquet
Production: Artists Equity
Director: Ben Affleck
Director: Brandon Pierce p.k.a. Beedy
Producer: Sean Patrick Kelly
Director of photography: Austin Kearns
1st assisant director: Billy Jones
2nd AD: Mike Parziale
2nd AD: Lauren McGarry
Head of production finance: John Parker
Advertising production finance lead: Ian Jameson
Postproduction: Artists Equity
Head of postproduction: Tim Weyers
Head of VFX: Hansjeet Duggal
Post producer: Caitlin Alba-Rothstein
Editor: Sarah Jordan
Assistant editor: Greg Bitsky
Colorist: Zach Medow
Sound mixer: Julian Slater
Music Production
Original score: Teddy Walton