After the success of its star-studded campaign at the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl, Dunkin’ took a different approach to its marketing with an ad focused on real franchisees.

Produced by Ben Affleck’s agency, Artists Equity, the 30-second spot tells the story of three generations of women who have operated a Dunkin’ in the small town of Wellsboro, Pa., starting in 1979.

The sweet film, which debuted during the Academy Awards, shows how Nicole York and her daughter, Willow Brion, work together by greeting regulars, serving seniors who use their Dunkin’ as a social hub and dishing out doughnuts to kids who are so excited that they dance in front of the case. York laughs about how she almost got fired by her own mother, while Brion expresses pride in her plans to take over the business.

“At Dunkin’, every franchisee tells a unique story of dedication, hard work and deep community commitment,” Chris Beijar, Dunkin’ vice president, integrated marketing communications, told ADWEEK. “Among these, Nikki York’s family franchise in Wellsboro, Pa., truly stood out. Working the business day in and day out since 1979, and now with the third generation at the helm, this store is more than a business—it’s a family legacy.”

While Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad focused on the love consumers feel for the brand and how it helps them pursue their dreams—even Affleck’s ill-conceived desire to form a boy band—the goal of this spot is to demonstrate how the chain fuels the ambitions of small business owners, according to chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson.

“While our brand is known for its fun and lighthearted side, this campaign showcases the heart and soul that not only makes our brand so special, but connects it in uniquely meaningful ways to the communities it serves,” she said in a statement.

CREDITS

Brand: Dunkin’

Chief marketing officer: Jill McVicar Nelson

Vp, integrated marketing communications: Chris Beijar

Associate manager, integrated marketing communications: Yvette Yetra

Creative Agency: Artists Equity

Co-founder, CEO, writer: Ben Affleck

Co-founder, chief creative officer: Matt Damon

Chief operating officer: Michael Joe

Chief strategy officer: Dillon West

Vp executive creative director, writer: Brandon Pierce

Design director: Max Friedman

Executive producer: Emma Ogiens

Head of accounts: Marissa Guerra

Director of brand strategy: Maddie Schafer

Head of business affairs: Phil Goore

Senior vp, business affairs: Leslie Cao

Senior vp, creative content and brand partnerships: Chay Carter

Business affairs director: Alice Isner

Chief of staff, office of Ben Affleck: Gigi Fouquet

Production: Artists Equity

Director: Ben Affleck

Director: Brandon Pierce p.k.a. Beedy

Producer: Sean Patrick Kelly

Director of photography: Austin Kearns

1st assisant director: Billy Jones

2nd AD: Mike Parziale

2nd AD: Lauren McGarry

Head of production finance: John Parker

Advertising production finance lead: Ian Jameson

Postproduction: Artists Equity

Head of postproduction: Tim Weyers

Head of VFX: Hansjeet Duggal

Post producer: Caitlin Alba-Rothstein

Editor: Sarah Jordan

Assistant editor: Greg Bitsky

Colorist: Zach Medow

Sound mixer: Julian Slater

Music Production

Original score: Teddy Walton